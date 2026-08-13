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India's CIL and AMNS ink MoU to explore use of synthetic gas at pellet plant

Thursday, 13 August 2026 09:52:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) and domestic steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the use of synthetic gas (syngas) from a planned coal gasification facility to be built by the coal miner for use at steelmaker's pellet plant at Paradip in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a CIL regulatory filing on Thursday, August 13.

CIL proposes to construct the coal gasification facility close to AMNS' pellet plant at Paradip along with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, the filing said.

Under the terms of the MoU, both the companies will assess the technical and commercial feasibility of the proposed project, examine implementation modalities and facilitate the preparation of a preliminary feasibility report (PFR) to evaluate its viability.

Coal gasification converts coal into syngas and steelmakers use this as a cleaner fuel and chemical reducing agent. It replaces imported natural gas and is injected into blast furnaces to reduce reliance on expensive, imported coking coal.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

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