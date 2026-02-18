 |  Login 
India’s BHEL secures order to build power project for SAIL’s expansion of IISCO steel mill

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 10:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an order for the construction of a power project for state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) IISCO steel mill located at Burnpur in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 18.

The project, estimated to be worth $132-165 million, is expected to be completed within 39 months.

The power project is part of SAIL’s major expansion program at its Burnpur facility. The steelmaker has already initiated the implementation of a $5 billion investment project to construct a new 4.6 million mt integrated steel mill at the site of its existing IISCO plant. Once completed, the expansion will raise the plant’s total installed capacity to 7.1 million mt per year.


