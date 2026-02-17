 |  Login 
Jairaj Group surpasses MIDA QLP production benchmarks in India

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 11:36:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Indian steelmaker Jairaj Group has achieved record operational performances at its Kurnool plant in India, where the Danieli-supplied MIDA QLP line has exceeded its nameplate design parameters.

The Kurnool installation represents the first MIDA plant in India. While Jairaj Group operates the facility, Danieli supplied the ladle furnace as well as the casting and rolling technologies, including direct rolling and a bundling finishing facility.

According to Danieli, a major milestone was reached in January 2026, when the plant successfully completed a 27-hour uninterrupted casting and rolling sequence. During the operation, the plant produced a billet measuring 10,206 meters in length, achieving a maximum casting speed of 7.2 meters per minute, thereby exceeding the original design performance parameters.

The MIDA QLP line is designed for an annual production capacity of 350,000 mt of rebar in bundles, covering diameters from 8 mm to 40 mm.

Full-stream production began in May 2025, with operational data showing a steady improvement curve in stability and productivity during the ramp-up phase.


