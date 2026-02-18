AMNS India launches two branded steel products, targets 75% revenue from value-added steel

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS India) has introduced two premium branded steel products - AMNS Vibrance and AMNS Optima - as part of its strategy to generate 75 percent of total revenues from value-added steel, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, February 18.

The move underscores AMNS India’s focus on strengthening its presence in high-margin downstream segments, particularly coated steel used in appliances and industrial applications.

AMNS Vibrance and Optima - focus on appliances and industrial applications

AMNS Vibrance is a color-coated steel specifically developed for appliance manufacturers, targeting applications such as refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens.

AMNS Optima, meanwhile, is a zero-spangle galvanized steel product designed for industrial applications, including air-conditioning systems, panels and cleanroom installations.

According to the company, both products are positioned to reduce original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) dependence on imported coated steel, supporting domestic substitution and supply chain resilience.

Strong growth outlook for coated steel in India

AMNS India noted that coated steel consumption in the country currently stands at approximately 11.1 million mt per year and is projected to grow at an annual rate of 8-10 percent.

Within the appliance segment, demand growth is estimated at around 10 percent per year, supported by urbanization, shifting consumer preferences and government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

In industrial applications, coated steel demand is forecast to expand at 8-12 percent annually through 2030, reflecting sustained infrastructure and manufacturing activity.

Expanding portfolio aligned with consumer durables growth

The newly launched products join AMNS India’s existing coated steel portfolio, which includes Optigal, Magnelis, Optiga Prime and Optiga Pinnacle.

India’s consumer durables market is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest by the financial year 2026-27. AMNS India said this growth trajectory supports its strategic pivot toward higher-margin, value-added steel products, reinforcing its long-term expansion strategy in the domestic market.