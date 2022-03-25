﻿
India’s BCCL starts production from new coal washery to increase supplies to mills

Friday, 25 March 2022 10:49:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the wholly-owned operational subsidiary of Indian state-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL), has commenced production from its new 5 million mt per year capacity coal washery, a company official said on Friday, March 25.

Inaugurating the washery, Indian minister for coal Prahlad Joshi said that the new washery will enable BCCL to increase supplies of washed coal to domestic steel companies.

BCCL’s current washed coal capacity is 1.2 million mt per year and it supplies washed coal to state-run mills Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking 

