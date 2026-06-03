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India’s industrial output grows 4.9% in April 2026 under newly revamped index

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 10:21:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s industrial output as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) grew 4.9 percent in April 2026, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and program implementation on Wednesday, June 3.

The industrial output growth was measured at 3.2 percent in March 2026 but is not comparable with data for April 2026, as this is the first time the output has been measured under the revamped IIP taking 2022-23 as the base year, as against 2011-12 as the base year in previous calculations.

Capital goods output saw robust double-digit growth of 16 percent in April 2026, against 13.8 percent in April 2025. Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 7.1 percent in April 2026 from 6.4 percent in April 2025, while intermediate goods output increased 7.7 percent compared with 7.6 percent a year earlier.

Electricity generation growth moderated to 4.9 percent from 6.1 percent, while mining output contracted 5.1 percent after recording 0.6 percent growth in April 2025.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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