﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s AMNS to increase Hazira steel mill capacity in short term

Thursday, 17 December 2020 11:46:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will increase the capacity of its steel mill in the western state of Gujarat in the short term through de-bottlenecking operations to 8.5 million mt per year from 7.5 million mt at present, company sources said on Thursday, December 17.

“Our long-term production intention to reach 12-15 million mt capacity still stands,” he said.

The company had already stated that the Gujarat government would be investing INR 200 million ($2.66 billion) to expand the capacity of its steel mill at Hazira in the western state of Gujarat and allied infrastructure.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  production  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Dec

Tata Steel inks deal with Facor Alloys to convert chrome ore to ferrochrome
11  Dec

Indian crude steel production up 2.7 percent in November
07  Dec

SAIL’s crude steel production up seven percent in November
30  Nov

JSW commences land acquisition for greenfield steel project in Odisha
27  Nov

Some secondary Indian rebar mills plan output expansions despite weak market