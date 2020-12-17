India’s AMNS to increase Hazira steel mill capacity in short term

Thursday, 17 December 2020 11:46:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will increase the capacity of its steel mill in the western state of Gujarat in the short term through de-bottlenecking operations to 8.5 million mt per year from 7.5 million mt at present, company sources said on Thursday, December 17.

“Our long-term production intention to reach 12-15 million mt capacity still stands,” he said.

The company had already stated that the Gujarat government would be investing INR 200 million ($2.66 billion) to expand the capacity of its steel mill at Hazira in the western state of Gujarat and allied infrastructure.