India’s AMNS commissions new iron ore pellet plant in Odisha, ramps up total capacity to 20 million mt per year

Friday, 03 September 2021 12:20:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commissioned its second 6 million mt per year iron ore pellet plant at Paradip port town in eastern state of Odisha taking its total pellet production capacity to 12 million mt per year, the largest pellet complex in the country, a company official said on Friday, September 3.

With the launch of its second pellet plant at Paradip, AMNS’s total pellet production capacity increases to 20 million mt per year, along with its other pellet production facility at the southern Indian port town of Vishakhapatnam.

The official said that ramping up pellet production capacity is in line with AMNS’ plans to increase its steelmaking capacity to 30 million mt per year.

The steel company has already announced an investment for construction of a 12 million mt greenfield steel mill in Odisha and to increase the capacity of its existing steel mill in Gujarat in the west to 18 million mt per year from 9 million mt per year at present.


