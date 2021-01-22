﻿
English
India’s AIL to commence production of stainless steel press plates

Friday, 22 January 2021 12:20:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Aaron Industries Limited (AIL) will commence manufacture of stainless steel press plates for high-pressure laminate (HPL) at its plant at Gujarat in western India, according to a company statement on Friday, January 22.

The company will start trial production of stainless steel press plates from March this year for testing and quality control assessment, and commercial production is scheduled to start from April, the statement said.

AIL stated that it has installed new machinery at its plant for production of stainless steel press plates, while last year it installed equipment for the polishing process for stainless steel plates.


Tags: steelmaking  flats  stainless   India  plate  Indian Subcon  stainless


