India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

Friday, 12 August 2022 13:38:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Adani Group, which has a diversified business portfolio in the fields of energy, logistics and transportation, and cement, will invest an aggregate $7.29 million to construct a value-added iron ore complex and an alumina refinery in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, August 12.

The company, however, did not disclose the separate investment figures for each of these two projects.

Adani Group said that it will construct a 30 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant to produce iron ore concentrate and pellets and a slurry pipeline for transportation of iron ore.

The iron ore complex will be at two locations in Odisha. The beneficiation plant will be located at Deojhar in northern part of the state and the pellet plant at the port town of Dhamra, the company statement said.