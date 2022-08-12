﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

Friday, 12 August 2022 13:38:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Adani Group, which has a diversified business portfolio in the fields of energy, logistics and transportation, and cement, will invest an aggregate $7.29 million to construct a value-added iron ore complex and an alumina refinery in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, August 12.

The company, however, did not disclose the separate investment figures for each of these two projects.

Adani Group said that it will construct a 30 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant to produce iron ore concentrate and pellets and a slurry pipeline for transportation of iron ore.

The iron ore complex will be at two locations in Odisha. The beneficiation plant will be located at Deojhar in northern part of the state and the pellet plant at the port town of Dhamra, the company statement said.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases after sharp decline last week

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in H1 amid lower volumes and higher freight rates

04 Aug | Steel News

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline sharply

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Price declines again for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP to face Samarco lawsuit in London court

12 Jul | Steel News