﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel foundry sector hails cut in import duties on steelmaking inputs

Thursday, 26 May 2022 10:44:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian steel foundry sector has welcomed the government’s reduction in import duties on steelmaking raw materials, claiming it will boost availability and usher in price stability, the Indian Institute of Foundrymen (IIF) said in a statement on Thursday, May 26.

“The unprecedented surge in prices of raw materials has been a big challenge for the foundry industry in recent months. The import duty reductions will lead to lower prices of finished products and provide much-needed support to the industry and enhance competitiveness in global markets,” Devender Jain, president of the IIF, said.

The Indian government has lately reduced import duty on coking coal and anthracite from 2.5 percent to nil, on coke from five percent to nil, on ferronickel from 2.5 percent to nil, while it raised export duty on iron ore fines, lumps, concentrates from 30 percent to 50 percent and imposed a new export levy on pellets of 45 percent and an export tax on steel products at 15 percent.


Tags: India Indian Subcon quotas & duties 

Similar articles

26 May

Indian mills start withdrawing HRC export offers, begin talks on possible penalty levels
23 May

India issues new duty regime - 15% export taxes on steel despite mills’ opposition
01 Feb

Indian budget proposes AD and CVD duty revocation to cool local steel prices, extends zero customs duty on import scrap
14 Jan

India rescinds AD duty on color coated steel imports from China and EU
10 Jan

Indian government rejects DGTR recommendation on continuation of AD duty on CRC from four countries
28 Dec

Indian ministries start talks on lower steel and aluminum import duties in national budget
10 Dec

Indian stainless producers seek restoration of CVD on imports from China, Indonesia
01 Nov

India extends AD duty on ex-China alloy, non-alloy wire rod imports by 5 years
28 Sep

Indian stainless steel producers seek CVD imposition on imports after 177% increase in inward shipments
20 Sep

Indian government hikes GST rates on metallic ores to 18% from 5%