﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India mulls imposition of export tax on low grade iron ore fines

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 13:45:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government is considering the imposition of export tax on low grade iron ore fines following representations made by small and medium-scale steel mills seeking a ban on iron ore exports from the country, government sources said on Tuesday, February 27.

The sources said that, while the ministry of steel is expected to make a recommendation for imposition of an export tax on low grade fines, the final decision on the levy and on the rate of such an export tax will be taken by the ministry of finance.

India in May 2022 had raised the export tax on low-grade iron ore lumps and fines, with iron content below 58 percent to 50 percent from zero, and had hiked the duties on pellets to 45 percent from zero, as part of efforts to meet rising local demand. But when exports trickled to a halt, the government scrapped these taxes in November 2022 and currently allows duty-free exports of low-grade iron ore or ore with iron content below 58 percent.

Domestic small and medium scale iron and steel producers have sought a ban on exports of iron ore from the country, which have resulted in rising prices of the raw material in the domestic market.

According to the industry, India’s exports of iron ore reached 44 million mt in 2023, a surge of 44 percent over the previous calendar year at a time when domestic demand was also rising, resulting in higher prices for small and medium scale iron and steel mills.

“We have asked the government to ban exports of all forms of iron ore, otherwise China’s steel industry will run and ours will shut. India should be an exporter of steel and not iron ore,” Chhattisgarh Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association president Anil Nachrani said.

However, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), an industry body of mining firms, has written to the federal steel minister asking the government not to curb iron ore exports.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Vale has plans to increase iron ore sales outside China

27 Feb | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - February 27, 2024

27 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue reports higher net profit and revenue in H1 FY 2023-24

27 Feb | Steel News

Rio Tinto receives Canadian government funding for decarbonization

27 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 27, 2024 

27 Feb | Longs and Billet

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant amid poor demand

26 Feb | Steel News

Iron ore down almost $5/mt on Feb 26 amid ongoing supply-demand imbalance, rising inventories

26 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American to integrate Vale’s high quality iron resources into Brazilian operations

26 Feb | Steel News

Indian small and medium mills seek ban on iron ore exports to China, after sharp rise in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 26, 2024

26 Feb | Longs and Billet