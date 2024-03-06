﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel industry seeks tariff adjustments from government to check imports

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 15:17:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian steel industry has sought tariff adjustments and policy intervention from the government to check rising imports, according to a statement issued by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on Wednesday, March 6.

It said that there was an urgent need for policy adjustments to counter trade imbalances effectively and noted that the limitations of India’s existing “lesser duty regime”, which necessitates a minimum 15-month period for implementing trade-related actions, leaving the country vulnerable to such situations.

To mitigate the impact of surging imports, industry leaders are advocating for the imposition of tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and a re-evaluation of free trade agreements. These measures aim to protect domestic steel producers and support indigenous production capabilities, ISA, secretary general Alok Sahay said in the statement.

The steel sector’s plea for tariff adjustments underscores the significance of maintaining a balanced trade environment to safeguard India’s industrial interests and promote self-reliance in the steel industry, it said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Indian government looking into dumping of steel in the country

08 Nov | Steel News

India to fight against EU’s CBAM at WTO, other countries also on board

08 Nov | Steel News

SAIL moves finance ministry seeking CVD on stainless steel imports from China

24 May | Steel News

India’s steel ministry rejects industry demand for basic customs duty hike to check rising imports

28 Apr | Steel News

Indian steel companies seek reimposition of AD duties to check surging imports

11 Apr | Steel News

Indian met coke producers petition government for imposition of AD duty on imports

22 Feb | Steel News

India’s ministry of steel seeks complete scrapping of import duty on coking coal in national budget next year

28 Dec | Steel News

India’s DGTR starts probe into rising ferromolybdenum imports from S. Korea

06 Oct | Steel News

India recommends AD duty on ex-China seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes

28 Sep | Steel News

Indian steel export tax likely to be maintained at least till December

15 Sep | Steel News