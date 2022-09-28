﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India recommends AD duty on ex-China seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:06:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended imposition of definitive antidumping (AD) duties on seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from China for a period of five years, government officials said on Wednesday, September 28.

The DGTR recommendations follow an investigation which concluded that the product is being dumped in India, negatively impacting domestic manufacturers.

The AD duty recommended ranges between $114/mt and $3,801/mt depending on the exporters from China. The recommendations have been forwarded to the department of revenue under the ministry of finance for issue of official notification giving effect to the rate.

The DGTR investigations followed complaints of dumping by domestic manufacturers like Chandan Steel Limited, Tubacex Prakash India Limited and Welspun Specialty Steel Limited.


Tags: Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Thailand extends AD duty on stainless steel pipe from four countries

28 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down

28 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG exports down 3.5 percent in July

27 Sep | Steel News

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Aramco sign another pipe supply contract

27 Sep | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes to Fenix natural gas pipeline in Argentina

27 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in mid-September

26 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts see minor upticks

23 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices remain stable, but negative bias still seen

23 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down slightly

23 Sep | Tube and Pipe