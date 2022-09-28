India recommends AD duty on ex-China seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:06:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended imposition of definitive antidumping (AD) duties on seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from China for a period of five years, government officials said on Wednesday, September 28.

The DGTR recommendations follow an investigation which concluded that the product is being dumped in India, negatively impacting domestic manufacturers.

The AD duty recommended ranges between $114/mt and $3,801/mt depending on the exporters from China. The recommendations have been forwarded to the department of revenue under the ministry of finance for issue of official notification giving effect to the rate.

The DGTR investigations followed complaints of dumping by domestic manufacturers like Chandan Steel Limited, Tubacex Prakash India Limited and Welspun Specialty Steel Limited.