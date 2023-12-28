﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India working on mechanism to compensate steel exporters for CBAM in EU

Thursday, 28 December 2023 10:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government is working on a mechanism through which it can offer reliefs for domestic steel exporters to European Union (EU) to compensate for the impact of the EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), government sources said on Wednesday, December 27.

The sources said that various tools were being considered to reimburse Indian steel exporters to the EU, for the higher costs resulting from the CBAM, and to ensure the competitiveness of steel exports in the critical market.

Extensive consultations and studies are ongoing to finalize a mechanism to offset the higher costs for exports of steel to the EU and at the same time ensure that such a mechanism is WTO compliant, the sources said.

The CBAM has been put into play in the EU from October 1, 2023, with carbon emissions reporting requirements on imports at its borders. But the EU will impose the actual tax from 2026. The period between 2023 to 2026 is known as the transition time.

India has already challenged the carbon tax at the WTO as it believes the CBAM is in violation of special and differential treatment (SNDT) provisions of the WTO that advocate longer time periods for implementing agreements and commitments for developing nations, to safeguard the trade interests of developing countries.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India and US end retaliatory tariffs on trade in products

27 Jun | Steel News

India proposes retaliatory measures against UK extension of safeguard duties on steel imports

05 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel ministry seeks export tax exemption for deals done before May 22

09 Jun | Steel News

Indian mills start withdrawing HRC export offers, begin talks on possible penalty levels

26 May | Steel News

India extends AD duty on seamless tube imports from China until Oct 31, pending final review

10 May | Steel News

Indian stainless pipe producers: Duty revocation for raw materials will break domestic monopolies

24 Feb | Steel News

Local Indian stainless producers criticize lowering of import tariffs, users hail move to cut costs

02 Feb | Steel News

Indian budget suspends AD duty on steel imports from China

02 Feb | Steel News

Indian budget expected to alter import duty structure for steel inputs

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends extension of AD duty on stainless CR flat steel from China, S. Korea

22 Jan | Steel News