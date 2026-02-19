 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian steel companies seeking to expand markets in Middle East and Asia to offset impact of EU’s CBAM

Thursday, 19 February 2026 10:15:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steel companies, with the support of the Indian government, are seeking to expand markets in the Middle East and Asia to offset the impact of the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a government official said on Thursday, February 19.

Last week, secretary of India’s steel ministry, Sandeep Poundrik, had said the government would have to take action to support exports hit by Europe’s carbon tax.

“For exports, we are looking at new markets, and we are trying to get agreements with countries in the Middle East where a lot of infrastructure is coming up, and also in Asia,” the official said.

Indian mills are looking for government support to help them compete in non-EU markets where China has been dominant, he added.

The Indian government is also supporting domestic steel producers in widening raw material sourcing and securing overseas supplies of coking coal, limestone, manganese, and other critical minerals through pursuing long-term off-take agreements and asset acquisition in key countries abroad, he said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India HDG prices stable at higher levels but trade remains slow

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

India’s LMEL incorporates subsidiary in Dubai to expand global footprint

19 Feb | Steel News

AMNS India launches two branded steel products, targets 75% revenue from value-added steel

18 Feb | Steel News

India’s BHEL secures order to build power project for SAIL’s expansion of IISCO steel mill

18 Feb | Steel News

Indian HRC exporters keep prices firm, mills show rising interest in higher-margin products

17 Feb | Flats and Slab

India's iron ore and pellet exports fall 6 percent month-on-month in Jan'26

17 Feb | Steel News

Jairaj Group surpasses MIDA QLP production benchmarks in India

17 Feb | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 8, 2026

17 Feb | Longs and Billet

India’s Rashmi Metaliks Limited secures regulatory approval for DI pipes from UK’s DWI

17 Feb | Steel News

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited commissions new ERW pipe-making facility in Uttar Pradesh

16 Feb | Steel News