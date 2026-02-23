Indian specialty steel producer Midhani’s net profit nearly doubles in Q3 FY 2025-26

Indian government-run Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), a specialty steel producer primarily serving the defense equipment manufacturing sector, achieved a net profit of INR 274.6 million ($3 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of almost 100 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, February 23.

The company reported total revenues of INR 2.75 billion ($30.38 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 31.44 percent year on year.

The company reported an order book position of INR 24.4 billion ($269 million) by the end of the quarter.