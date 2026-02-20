 |  Login 
India’s Atmastco wins $26 million order to construct reheating furnace at SAIL’s Bhilai steel mill

Friday, 20 February 2026 13:50:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company, Atmastco Limited has bagged an order worth $26 million for construction of a reheating furnace at Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Bhilai steel mill, a company statement said on Friday, February 20.

Under the letter of intent (LoI) issued to Armastco Limited, the latter will install a 140mt per hour walking beam type reheating furnace at Bhilai’s plate mill.

Once the formal agreement between SAIL and Atmastco Limited is signed, the latter will carry out detailed engineering , procurement, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the line as per agreed technical specification and completion timelines, the company said.


