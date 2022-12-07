Indian finished steel exports down 53% in November, output up 3%

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 12:07:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s finished steel exports have been provisionally estimated at 330,000 mt in November this year, a decline of 53 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the sole official compiler of industry data under the ministry of steel, on Wednesday, December 7.

India’s finished steel production in November has been estimated at 9.55 million mt, up three percent year on year, while finished steel consumption came to an estimated 9.66 million mt, up 13 percent year on year.