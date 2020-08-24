India tightens ‘country of origin’ rules to check imports from FTA countries

Monday, 24 August 2020 17:12:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has issued new norms for enforcing ‘country of origin’ rules for permitting imports under preferential import duties within the scope of free trade agreements (FTAs), a government official said on Monday, August 24.

The official said that ‘country of origin’ rules have been tightened to prevent imports of low-quality products or the dumping of products in India originating from third countries but routed through countries with which India has FTAs.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Revenue, these rules will apply for goods entering India where the importer claims lower rates of customs duties applicable under FTAs.

The ‘country of origin’ rules prescribe that minimal processing should take place in the FTA country so that final manufactured products may be termed as goods originating in that country. Under this provision, a country that has an FTA with India cannot dump goods from some other third country in the Indian market by just putting its label on them and has to undertake a prescribed value addition of the product that it exports to India.

India has FTAs with several countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore and ASEAN member countries.

According to the notification, to claim the preferential rate of duty applicable under an FTA, the importer or agent at the time of filing the bill of entry has to make a declaration in the bill that the imported product qualifies as ‘originating goods for preferential rate of duty under a FTA agreement and to produce a certificate of origin.”

The claim of a preferential rate of duty may be denied by the appropriate official without verification if the certificate of origin is incomplete or its validity has expired, the notification said.