 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India and UK resume talks on FTA under cloud of US tariff threats

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 13:35:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India and the UK are resuming negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA), after almost a year’s hiatus and are setting a target of increasing bilateral trade to $40 billion from $20 billion at present, according to a statement issued by the Indian government on Tuesday, February 25.

The resumption of the FTA negotiations was announced in New Delhi jointly by India’s minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal, and UK secretary of state for business and trade, Jonathan Reynolds.

After a pause of almost a year, both sides have agreed to resume talks towards a balanced, mutually beneficial and a forward-looking deal that delivers mutual growth and builds on the strengths of the two complementary economies, the statement said.

On the deadline to conclude the negotiations, Goyal said it’s never “too early” or “too late” to conclude a good agreement as these pacts are for a long-term future.

Indian government sources said that India’s FTA talks with the UK and the EU are set to get a firm push with high-level visits lined up this week in New Delhi even as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats have created uncertainty for the country’s economic ties with the US.

India and the EU are also expected to conduct bilateral ministerial meetings and engage in a trade and technology council, which was launched to resolve issues such as the contentious Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).


Tags: India Indian Subcon Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India working on mechanism to compensate steel exporters for CBAM in EU

28 Dec | Steel News

India and US end retaliatory tariffs on trade in products

27 Jun | Steel News

India proposes retaliatory measures against UK extension of safeguard duties on steel imports

05 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel ministry seeks export tax exemption for deals done before May 22

09 Jun | Steel News

Indian mills start withdrawing HRC export offers, begin talks on possible penalty levels

26 May | Steel News

India extends AD duty on seamless tube imports from China until Oct 31, pending final review

10 May | Steel News

Indian stainless pipe producers: Duty revocation for raw materials will break domestic monopolies

24 Feb | Steel News

Local Indian stainless producers criticize lowering of import tariffs, users hail move to cut costs

02 Feb | Steel News

Indian budget suspends AD duty on steel imports from China

02 Feb | Steel News

Indian budget expected to alter import duty structure for steel inputs

28 Jan | Steel News