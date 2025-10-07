India launches AD probe into stainless product imports from China, Indonesia, Vietnam

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of certain steel items from China, Indonesia and Vietnam following a complaint by domestic industry, government officials said on Tuesday, October 7.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under ministry of the commerce, has initiated the antidumping (AD) investigations into the import of cold rolled stainless steel flat products of 300 and 400 series from these three countries.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) had filed an application on behalf of domestic producers claiming that dumping of these products from the three countries is causing injury to local stainless steel producers.

The DGTR in a notification said that it had “satisfied itself based on prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry substantiating the dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry”.

The DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of the dumping. If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR will recommend the imposition of the levy on imports of all these items, it said.

Based on the recommendations of the DGTR, the ministry of finance will make a final decision on any possible AD levy, the officials said.

Earlier, the DGTR had recommended the imposition of antidumping duties for five years on imports of cold rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China.