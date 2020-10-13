India imposes preliminary CVD on ex-Indonesia stainless steel flats

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 11:37:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Based on investigations by the Directorate General Trade Remedies (DGTR) and subsequent recommendations, India’s Department of Revenue has imposed provisional countervailing duties (CVD) on stainless steel flat products imported from Indonesia, a government official said on Tuesday, October 13.

The official said that the CVD will be for four months effective from the date of notification on October 9, 2020.

The effective rate of CVD ranges between 22.31 percent and 24.83 percent.

The CVD will, however, not be applicable in the case of specified products like blade steel used in the manufacture of razors and coin blanks, stainless steel flat products of thickness more than 80 mm, and stainless steel flat products of width of more than 1,650 mm, the department of revenue’s notification said.