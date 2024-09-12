India extends CVD on welded stainless steel pipe and tube imports from China, Vietnam

The Indian government has extended its countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from China and Vietnam for an additional five years, according to a notification issued by the ministry of finance on Thursday, September 12.

The CVD was originally introduced in 2019.

The CVD of 12 percent and 30 percent will be levied on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from Vietnam and China, respectively.

CVDs are typically announced following an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which conducts these investigations and announces CVD measures after reviewing evidence and determining that subsidies are harming domestic industries.

On June 15, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the commerce ministry affirmed the continuation of the CVD measures on these products, as it found that removing these duties will harm domestic steel producers in India.

The probe, initiated in response to complaints from domestic industry associations such as the Stainless Steel Pipe and Tubes Manufacturer Association and regional groups from southern India and Haryana, revealed that these products were being exported to India at prices below their production costs due to subsidies.