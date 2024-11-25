India and EU ink pact on cooperation in green hydrogen development

India and the European Union (EU) have finalized an extensive roadmap for the green hydrogen sector that includes development of infrastructure, technology cooperation and boosting supply chains, India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday, November 25.

“The two sides deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation in the sector at the 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel held in Brussels. At the meeting, a “work plan” was adopted for the third phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2025-28, which will focus on deeper cooperation in five priority areas, the MEA said in the statement.

“The two sides have set out an extensive agenda for green hydrogen cooperation, which includes assessing infrastructure development feasibility, regulatory and technology cooperation, and strengthening of supply chains,” it said.

“India and the EU also entered into long-term research commitments to jointly support research in clean energy projects as part of the India-EU trade and technology council working group on clean and green technologies, which was established in January 2023,” the MEA said.