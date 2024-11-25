 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India and EU ink pact on cooperation in green hydrogen development

Monday, 25 November 2024 14:40:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and the European Union (EU) have finalized an extensive roadmap for the green hydrogen sector that includes development of infrastructure, technology cooperation and boosting supply chains, India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday, November 25.

“The two sides deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation in the sector at the 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel held in Brussels. At the meeting, a “work plan” was adopted for the third phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2025-28, which will focus on deeper cooperation in five priority areas, the MEA said in the statement.

“The two sides have set out an extensive agenda for green hydrogen cooperation, which includes assessing infrastructure development feasibility, regulatory and technology cooperation, and strengthening of supply chains,” it said.

“India and the EU also entered into long-term research commitments to jointly support research in clean energy projects as part of the India-EU trade and technology council working group on clean and green technologies, which was established in January 2023,” the MEA said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Decarbonization 

Similar articles

India’s Steel Ministry working on definition of green steel

18 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel and S. Korea’s POSCO to build new steel plant in India

30 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel inks pact with BHP and Carbon Clean to hasten deployment of carbon capture technologies in steelmaking

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s Suzlon receives order to construct 400 MW wind power generation plant for supply to steel mills

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST ink pact to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking

09 Oct | Steel News

SAIL and BHP ink pact to collaborate on low-emission steelmaking technologies

08 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSPL and JRPL ink pact to produce green hydrogen for use in steelmaking

16 Sep | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited to invest $262 million in FY 2024-25 to build iron ore infrastructure facilities

13 Sep | Steel News

Indian steel industry to need $283 billion in investment to decarbonize operational mills

13 Sep | Steel News

India mulls policy to offer incentives for green steel procurement to boost demand

11 Sep | Steel News