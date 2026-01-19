 |  Login 
India and EU expected to ink FTA pact on January 27

Monday, 19 January 2026 11:06:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India and the European Union (EU) are likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on January 27, 2026, Indian government officials said on Monday, January 19.

The officials said that the India-EU FTA has been scheduled to be inked on January 27 at the 16th summit between the two trading partners.

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council president, Antonia Costa, will be in New Delhi on January 25-27 and be present at the signing of the trade agreement, the officials said.

Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, may also be part of the delegation which will witness the signing of the FTA. 

The two sides may have another round of negotiations ahead of the EU leaders’ visit, India’s commerce ministry secretary Rajesh Agarwals said, adding that negotiators were rushing to “close” the remaining chapters of the agreement.

He said that 20 of the 24 chapters have been closed and that trade in goods, specifically in agriculture, and other issues surrounding sustainable practices such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) remain. 

“We were already in the last and most arduous leg of negotiations with the EU in the last three months. We have closed 20 out 24 chapters. Few issues remain and negotiations are ongoing virtually. We are planning to meet as well,” he said.

Another official on condition of anonymity said that sensitive agricultural issues for both sides were “off the table”, while the Indian side will continue to seek concessions on the contentious carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

The CBAM kicked into effect on January 1, 2026, covering sectors such as steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen, with further sectors expected to be added in at a later date, the official added.

India’s merchandise exports to EU came to an estimated $76 billion in 2024-25 and imports totaled an estimated $61 billion.


