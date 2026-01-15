SAIL’s Bhilai plant commissions 5 MW floating solar power project to cut carbon emissions

India’s government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has commissioned a 5 megawatt (MW) floating solar power plant at its Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), reinforcing its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition toward cleaner, energy-efficient steel production, the company said on Thursday, January 15.

Floating solar project supports low-carbon steelmaking strategy

The newly commissioned solar facility is part of SAIL’s broader clean energy roadmap and is aimed at lowering the carbon footprint of its steel manufacturing operations. By installing the solar panels on existing water bodies within the plant premises, SAIL has optimized land use while improving overall energy efficiency.

Company officials noted that the floating solar project allows renewable power generation without occupying valuable industrial land, highlighting an innovative approach to energy management in large-scale steel operations.

Alignment with India’s clean energy and decarbonization goals

SAIL said the project is aligned with India’s national clean energy mission and reflects the company’s long-term strategy of integrating renewable energy sources into its core industrial processes. The solar plant is expected to reduce reliance on conventional power sources, support cost optimization over the long term, and contribute to India’s broader decarbonization objectives in the steel sector.