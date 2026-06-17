India and Canada set end of 2026 as target for concluding FTA framework

India and Canada have set a target to finalize a framework for a free trade agreement (FTA) before the end of 2026, an official at India’s ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday, June 17.

The target date for concluding the FTA framework was set during talks between Canadian prime minister Mark Carney and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France, the official said.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding the negotiations in 2026,” he said.

Complementarities between the Indian and Canadian economies underscored the importance of resilient and reliable supply chains for global energy and food security, he added.

Earlier this year, during a visit of the Canadian prime minister to New Delhi, India and Canada sealed key pacts on supplies of uranium and critical minerals, he said.