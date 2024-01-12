﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Import volume of steel products to Mexico up 31 percent in November

Friday, 12 January 2024 00:01:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The volume of imports of finished steel products to Mexico totaled 1.0 million mt in November, up 31.9 percent year-over-year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In November, imports of finished steel products represented 4.0 times the volume of exports from the Mexican steel market in the same month.

Exports of finished steel products recorded a 25.2 percent drop year-on-year in November to 255,000 mt.

In the import of finished steel products to Mexico, the United States was the largest exporter with 319,000 mt, 7.0 percent more, year-over-year. That volume represented 31.6 percent of the total imported by Mexican steelmakers. That share far exceeded the 16.6 percent of Mexico's second largest steel partner, South Korea with 167,000 mt, 22.8 percent more.

Japan and China contributed 12.3 and 10.1 percent of total imports with 124,00 mt and 102,000 mt, respectively, volumes that represented annualized increases of 49.4 and 54.5 percent, respectively.

In November, imports from Vietnam stood out, with an increase of 428.6 percent, going from 14,000 mt in November 2022 to 74,000 mt in November of last year. Its market share in the total increased 5.5 basis points to 7.3 percent

In exports of finished steel products from companies in Mexico, the United States received 79.6 percent of the total with 203,000 mt, a figure that represented an annual decrease of 16.8 percent compared to November 2022.

Exports of finished steel products totaled 255,000 mt in October, 25.2 percent less compared to the same month in 2022.

In the accumulated January-November 2023, imports totaled 11.70 million mt, 22.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2022. Exports totaled 3.08 million mt, 33.4 percent less in the period.


Tags: Mexico North America Trading 

Similar articles

Mining-metallurgy imports in Mexico up 6.3 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

Steel import value to Mexico falls 7 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

Mexican steel product imports up 34 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News

Mexican iron ore imports up 3.7 percent by value in October

14 Dec | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow reaches historical record with $25.5 billion in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexico imported $117 million of metal scrap in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexican steel exports fall to the lowest level in 30 months

12 Dec | Steel News

Industrial production in Mexico up 5.5 percent in October

11 Dec | Steel News

Steel producer prices in Mexico down 5.3 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore imports to Mexico down 26 percent in September

27 Nov | Steel News