HRC consumption in Mexico up 27 percent in September

Apparent consumption of hot-rolled coils (HRC) in Mexico increased 27.5 percent in September, year-over-year, to 533,000 metric tons (mt), thus breaking the negative trend of the last four months. It also set a new high in at least the last 33 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In September, HRC production increased 42.3 percent to 444,000 mt. Thus breaking the negative trend of the previous four months.

In the accumulated to September, consumption increased 0.8 percent to 3.83 million mt. Production decreased 3.1 percent to total 2.76 million mt.