Houthi blockade threatens Saudi steel flows and wider GCC supply chains

Yemen's Houthi movement declared an immediate maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, adding a new pressure point to the country's external trade, while regional shipping routes have already been facing significant disruption. The group subsequently warned international shipping companies against loading or discharging cargo at Saudi ports, indicating that vessels maintaining commercial links with the country could be targeted. Although no direct interruption of steel cargoes has been reported so far, the announcement has raised concerns over incoming production materials, steel shipments and the availability of shipping services.

The first tangible response has emerged in the energy shipping segment. On July 21, three tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India reversed course in the Red Sea and headed north towards the Suez Canal rather than continuing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. While the vessels were not transporting steel, their diversion shows that shipowners have already begun reassessing routes and port calls linked to Saudi Arabia. Similar caution could subsequently spread to vessels carrying dry bulk, general cargo and steel products.

For Saudi producers, the main concern is whether this reassessment will reduce the number of vessels willing to handle cargoes connected to the kingdom's steel trade. Longer shipment schedules and higher freight and war-risk insurance costs could raise the cost of imported materials and other steel-related deliveries. Further increases in oil and bunker fuel prices would also add pressure to transportation and logistics expenses, even without a complete suspension of port activity.

The implications may extend across the wider GCC, as HRC, billet and other steel products shipped from Saudi Arabia through its Red Sea ports are supplied to buyers in the UAE, Qatar and other neighbouring markets, according to market sources. The blockade could disrupt these existing trade flows by making shipowners more reluctant to call at Saudi ports and by increasing freight and insurance costs. Delays to Saudi cargoes may consequently affect material availability and procurement costs in importing GCC markets. Until maritime security conditions improve, buyers and suppliers are expected to remain cautious regarding new bookings, shipment schedules and future cost developments.