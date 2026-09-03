Heavy truck sales in China increase by 16 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 828,000 units, up 16.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In August alone, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 83,000 units, down 1.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 9.4 percent year on year.

The traditional off-season, high temperatures, typhoons and heavy rains in August contributed to the slowdown of the increase in heavy truck sales in the first eight months.

In particular, exports of heavy trucks are expected to have risen by more than 35 percent in August amid the robust demand in Africa, Latin America and Central Asia.