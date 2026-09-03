Angang Steel: Steel enterprises to face sustained headwinds in coming period

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Angang Steel Company Limited (Angang Steel) has stated at its performance briefing on August 31 that in the second half of 2026 escalating global trade protectionism and geopolitical tensions have heightened external uncertainties, with steel exports facing dual challenges from regulatory compliance and trade barriers.

Angang Steel said that the domestic steel industry is expected to remain under pressure amid persisting strong supply and weak demand, intensifying competition that continues to erode profit margins. This is compounded by frequent fluctuations in raw material and fuel prices, along with rising carbon costs driven by the hard constraints of the "dual control" of carbon emissions. As a result, Angang Steel predicted that steelmakers' production and operations are likely to face sustained headwinds in the coming period.