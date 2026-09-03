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Liuzhou Steel to acquire 13 percent equity stake in Guangxi Iron & Steel Group

Thursday, 03 September 2026 10:11:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Liuzhou Steel) intends to acquire a 13 percent equity stake in Guangxi Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. (Guangxi Iron & Steel Group) from Guangxi Liuzhou Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. (Guangxi Liuzhou Steel Group) through a combination of share issuance and a cash consideration, and by raising ancillary funds.

After the transaction, the listed company Liuzhou Steel will hold a 58.11 percent equity stake in Guangxi Iron & Steel Group, giving it a controlling share.

Tags: China Far East M&A 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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