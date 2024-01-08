Henan Capital Group transfers 100% equity in Anyang Steel Group to Henan Steel Group

Monday, 08 January 2024 11:04:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Steel has announced that its indirect controlling shareholder Henan State-owned Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd (Henan Capital Group) will transfer 100 percent equity in Anyang Steel Group to Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Henan Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd (Henan Steel Group), which is a subsidiary of Henan Capital Group. Henan Capital Group has inked the state-owned equity transfer and capital contribution agreement with Henan Steel Group.

Henan Steel Group was registered on March 1 last year, with a registered capital of RMB 20.0 billion ($2.9 billion).