﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Henan Capital Group transfers 100% equity in Anyang Steel Group to Henan Steel Group

Monday, 08 January 2024 11:04:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Steel has announced that its indirect controlling shareholder Henan State-owned Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd (Henan Capital Group) will transfer 100 percent equity in Anyang Steel Group to Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Henan Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd (Henan Steel Group), which is a subsidiary of Henan Capital Group. Henan Capital Group has inked the state-owned equity transfer and capital contribution agreement with Henan Steel Group.

Henan Steel Group was registered on March 1 last year, with a registered capital of RMB 20.0 billion ($2.9 billion).


Tags: China Far East M&A 

Similar articles

China Baowu Group invests in Shandong Steel Group

29 Dec | Steel News

Shagang Group becomes second largest shareholder in Fushun Special Steel

12 Dec | Steel News

China's regulator approves Baowu Group’s acquisition of Shangang

01 Dec | Steel News

Jianlong Group to invest RMB 1.26 billion to acquire Xining Special Steel

09 Nov | Steel News

Shagang Group withdraws from acquisition of 60% equity in Nanjing Steel

16 Oct | Steel News

Hyundai Steel to sell steel service center in Beijing

16 Mar | Steel News

Henan State-owned Capital Operation Group to be indirect controlling shareholder of Anyang Steel

06 Jan | Steel News

HBIS Company plans to transfer closed assets of its Handan Branch to Handan Steel

23 Dec | Steel News

Xinpu Steel to transfer 1.4 million mt of iron-smelting capacity and 2.0 million mt of steelmaking capacity

07 Dec | Steel News

Jingye Group acquires Northern Guangdong United Steel & Iron

26 Oct | Steel News