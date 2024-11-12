 |  Login 
Heavy truck production in Mexico down 7.8 percent in October

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 13:31:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Heavy truck production in Mexico fell 7.8 percent year-over-year in October to 17,302 units, the second consecutive annual decline. Exports also declined, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the 12 heavy truck manufacturers in Mexico, five increased their production, five decreased their production, and two reported zero production.

In foreign trade, the volume of exports decreased 19.3 percent, year-over-year, to 11,677 units. So far this year, exports decreased sevenfold.

In the January-October period, 179,398 units were manufactured and 135,534 units were exported, down 4.0 percent and 9.1 percent respectively, compared to January-October 2023.


