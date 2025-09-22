Harsco Environmental expands footprint in Slovakia with two new contracts

US-based environmental company Enviri Corporation has announced that its sustainable industrial solution supplier subsidiary Harsco Environmental has expanded its footprint in central Europe by signing two major contracts in Slovakia. The agreements reflect the company’s commitment to advancing environmental performance and operational efficiency in collaboration with industry leaders.

Partnership with Carmeuse: briquetting project

Under a five-year agreement, Harsco Environmental will support Belgian lime and limestone producer Carmeuse by recycling lime production by-products.

The briquetting process will take place at Slovakia-based steelmaker US Steel Košice, transforming waste into reusable material.

This approach reduces carbon emissions and eliminates the need for additional logistics infrastructure.

Scrap cleaning with US Steel Košice

The second contract, a three-year deal, is with US Steel Košice. Harsco Environmental will provide scrap cleaning services to enhance furnace efficiency with improved steel quality, contaminant reduction in scrap, optimized carbon management and cost savings.

Harsco Environmental’s dual contracts in Slovakia reflect not only new business growth but also a strategic step toward greener steelmaking in Europe. By combining advanced recycling processes with strong regional partnerships, the company is reinforcing its role as a sustainability leader in the steel value chain.