 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Harsco...

Harsco Environmental expands footprint in Slovakia with two new contracts

Monday, 22 September 2025 14:17:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based environmental company Enviri Corporation has announced that its sustainable industrial solution supplier subsidiary Harsco Environmental has expanded its footprint in central Europe by signing two major contracts in Slovakia. The agreements reflect the company’s commitment to advancing environmental performance and operational efficiency in collaboration with industry leaders.

Partnership with Carmeuse: briquetting project

Under a five-year agreement, Harsco Environmental will support Belgian lime and limestone producer Carmeuse by recycling lime production by-products.

  • The briquetting process will take place at Slovakia-based steelmaker US Steel Košice, transforming waste into reusable material.
  • This approach reduces carbon emissions and eliminates the need for additional logistics infrastructure.

Scrap cleaning with US Steel Košice

The second contract, a three-year deal, is with US Steel Košice. Harsco Environmental will provide scrap cleaning services to enhance furnace efficiency with improved steel quality, contaminant reduction in scrap, optimized carbon management and cost savings.

Harsco Environmental’s dual contracts in Slovakia reflect not only new business growth but also a strategic step toward greener steelmaking in Europe. By combining advanced recycling processes with strong regional partnerships, the company is reinforcing its role as a sustainability leader in the steel value chain.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Slovakia European Union 

Similar articles

Turkish mills’ domestic scrap prices remain stable

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market hits bottom, Asia soft as steel demand still sluggish

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market remains relatively stable

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market characterized by some softness

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes some of its local scrap prices again, general range stable

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s import scrap market stable, rebound expected in October

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

October US scrap now seen steady to lower following earlier weekly mixed call

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian scrap market remains stable, recovery of prices ruled out

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Polish scrap market remains almost silent, availability increases

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Ferrous
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Non Ferrous Scrap
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Shredded
INDICAA GROUP FZE.
View Offer