GTB Steel commissions new rebar plant in Armenia

The Armenian government has announced that domestic steelmaker GTB Steel has commissioned its new rebar plant in Ararat, entailing an investment of $31 million.

Accordingly, the plant with a capacity of 112,800 mt per year includes two 25-ton induction furnaces for the production of electrothermic products, a continuous rolling mill and a rebar production line. Additionally, a 40,000 kVA transformer substation and a 110 kV overhead power line were also constructed at the plant, which uses scrap and sponge iron as raw materials for production.

The plant will produce steel bars, pipes, grinding balls, hot rolled coils (HRC) and cold rolled coils (CRC).