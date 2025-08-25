Global DRI output up nine percent in July 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 11.09 million metric tons in July this year, increasing by 2.3 percent month on month and by nine percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 73.70 million metric tons in the first seven months of this year, up by five percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in July this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.98 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in July, with outputs of 3.33 million mt, 715,000 mt and 634,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - July 2025