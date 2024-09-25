 |  Login 
Global DRI output up 3.3 percent in August

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 16:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 91.4 percent of total world DRI production in 2023 amounted to 10.13 million metric tons in August this year, decreasing by 3.6 percent month on month and up by 3.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 82.69 million metric tons in the January-August period of this year, increasing by 5.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in August this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.44 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Egypt in August with outputs of 3.01 million mt, 690,000 mt and 588,000 mt respectively.


