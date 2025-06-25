 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global DRI output up 10.1 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 11:56:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 12.44 million metric tons in May this year, increasing by 2.2 percent month on month and by 10.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 53.50 million metric tons in the January-May period of this year, up by 5.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.
 
The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in May this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.09 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in May, with outputs of 4 million mt, 690,000 mt and 635,000 mt respectively.

 

Shares in global DRI production - May 2025

Shares in global DRI production - May 2025

Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 9.3 percent in May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

China’s coking coal imports down seven percent in Jan-May

25 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited seeks preferential allotment of iron ore blocks to meet output target

25 Jun | Steel News

Ex-Brazil high-grade iron ore price remains unchanged from last week

25 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 13.7 percent in May from April

24 Jun | Steel News

Local German scrap prices rise slightly in June, July outlook stable amid market sluggishness

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 24, 2025

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices indicate small fluctuations

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 24, 2025 

24 Jun | Longs and Billet