Global DRI output up 10.1 percent in May 2025

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 13 countries accounting for approximately 87 percent of total world DRI production in 2024 amounted to 12.44 million metric tons in May this year, increasing by 2.2 percent month on month and by 10.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 53.50 million metric tons in the January-May period of this year, up by 5.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in May this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.09 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia in May, with outputs of 4 million mt, 690,000 mt and 635,000 mt respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - May 2025