GFG Alliance welcomes UK PM’s commitment to offshore wind sector

Commenting on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance, stated that they welcome his commitment to develop the offshore wind sector as the launch pad for a thriving low-carbon economy.

The prime minister stated that the UK government would invest £160 million ($207 million) in ports and factories for building turbines. “I can today announce that the UK government has decided to become the world leader in low-cost clean power generation - cheaper than coal and gas - and we believe that in 10 years’ time offshore wind will be powering every home in the country, with our target rising from 30 gigawatts to 40 gigawatts,” Mr. Johnson said.

“To deliver the prize of a new generation of green jobs, it is critical that the commitment to offshore wind is accompanied by a wider green, targeted procurement strategy that backs British foundation industries. By directing investment appropriately and lowering uncompetitive UK energy costs, the government can encourage inward investment and stimulate a market for UK steel products that will generate tens of thousands of jobs and launch a green infrastructure-led recovery from the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr. Gupta said.