GFG’s Back to Black initiative reduces losses at Whyalla plant

Friday, 14 February 2025 12:21:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of UK-based GFG Alliance, has stated that Whyalla steelworks in Australia is currently navigating one of the most challenging periods in its history. Despite these challenges, the company is committed to keep the operations at Whyalla plant going.

In January, Liberty Steel, a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, produced its first steel at its Whyalla steelworks following a four-month shutdown due to operational challenges and extensive repairs at the blast furnace, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Mr. Gupta noted that the plant is ramping up production through Back to Black initiative, which aims to turn Whyalla steelworks from a loss-making business into a profitable one. The company has already reduced its losses in the plant by more than 30 percent since the restart of the blast furnace. “With ongoing implementation of our Back to Black plan, we will emerge from this uncertain period stronger than before. I am also optimistic 2025 will see the start to steel markets recovery after a long period of downturn,” Mr. Gupta, said.


