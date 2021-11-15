﻿
GFG creates European Works Council to improve industrial relations

Monday, 15 November 2021 14:00:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance has announced that Sanjeev Gupta, GFG’s executive chairman and Denise Timns, GFG’s chief human resources officer, have signed the GFG Alliance European Works Council Agreement as a huge step forward in GFG Alliance’s Industrial Relations.

The creation of a European Works Council (EWC), which is a formal consultative and information body, and is aligned with GFG’s social dialogue policies, will help GFG continue to build a positive social dialogue between its management teams and trade unions across Europe. The new EWC Council, which will meet twice a year, will cover more than 18,000 GFG Alliance employees in ten European countries, including the UK and North Macedonia. The council is expected to help company to achieve its transition to a carbon neutral producer of greensteel and greenaluminium.


