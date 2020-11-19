﻿
GFG Alliance welcomes UK government’s green industrial revolution plan

Thursday, 19 November 2020 16:21:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based global industrial leader GFG Alliance has stated that it welcomes the UK government’s Green Industrial Revolution plan, covering clean energy, transport, nature and innovative technologies. The plan, which includes £12 billion of government investment, will allow the UK to reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 and will create and support 250,000 jobs in the UK.

The plan has 10 points, including offshore wind, hydrogen, nuclear and carbon capture, aiming to support jobs and reduce carbon emissions. The plan will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the northeast, advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, as SteelOrbis understands.    

“We welcome the government’s plan. GFG Alliance’s mission is to deliver a low carbon economy by transforming foundation industries such as steel and aluminium. For the UK to meet its climate commitments it must seize the chance to reinvent its steel sector as a low carbon leader - encouraging innovation and problem-solving, and rewarding those who move fastest in the transition to green steel,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of GFG Alliance, stated, commenting on the plan.


