Monday, 04 October 2021 11:02:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that it will supply approximately 45,000 mt of heavy plate for the monopile foundation structures of Danish offshore wind farm Kriegers Flak.

The heavy plates will have thicknesses of 45-94 mm.

Kriegers Flak is an offshore wind farm system in the Baltic Sea consisting of three wind farms, each located in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Denmark, Sweden and Germany, covering a total area of 132 m2.