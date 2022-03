Wednesday, 16 February 2022 15:18:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that its Denmark-based subsidiary NLMK DanSteel is expanding its range of weather-resistant steel plates that are used in the production of bridge steel structures.

The company is adding 10 grades with a yield strength of up to 460 MPa and a thickness of up to 100 mm to its product range.

The new grades are on average 30 percent stronger than their previous counterparts, ensuring high welding quality and crack resistance at low temperatures.