German Steel Federation calls for stronger Made in EU steel rules under Industrial Accelerator Act

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has welcomed the European Parliament’s discussion on implementing the European Steel and Metals Action Plan (SMAP), stating that the debate comes at a critical moment for Europe’s steel sector.

According to the association, key commitments outlined in SMAP are not yet sufficiently reflected in the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA). WV Stahl argued that the legislation must establish a binding link between sustainability requirements and strict “Made in EU” criteria to ensure effective support for European steel producers.

Steel sector seen as strategic pillar of European industry

WV Stahl CEO Kerstin Maria Rippel stated that political commitments previously made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz must now be translated into concrete legal measures.

She warned that the European steel industry faces existential challenges and emphasized that the Industrial Accelerator Act could play a decisive role by formally recognizing steel as a strategic sector while creating lead markets for low-emission steel produced within Europe.

Trade defense and origin rules serve different purposes

The federation also cautioned policymakers against conflating trade defense instruments with industrial policy measures during ongoing legislative discussions.

According to WV Stahl, post-safeguard trade measures address global overcapacity pressures, whereas origin-based industrial policies such as Made in EU requirements are necessary to safeguard investment certainty and maintain competitiveness within Europe.

Call for EU and EFTA-based origin definition

WV Stahl stated that the Industrial Accelerator Act should combine sustainability criteria with clearly defined European origin requirements limited to EU-27 and EFTA countries.

The association concluded that maintaining Europe’s industrial base requires steel to be formally recognized in legislation as a strategic backbone of European value creation, transforming the strategic vision of the Steel and Metals Action Plan into concrete industrial policy implementation.