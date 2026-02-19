 |  Login 
German steelmakers voices strong support for European local content strategy

Thursday, 19 February 2026 14:09:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The German Steel and Metal Processing Association (WSM) has issued a clear “yes” to the adoption of European local content regulations, advocating that such policies are vital for fair competition, sustained value-creation and industrial resilience across the EU.

WSM leaders underscored that support for local content is not rooted in protectionism but in realism - a response to international trade barriers faced by European companies.

Local content seen as fairness and resilience tool

WSM’s main argument is that local content regulations, aligned with broader “Buy European” principles, can help secure industrial production, jobs and tax revenues in Europe, countering disadvantages arising from heavily subsidized imports from non-EU economies. Christian Vietmeyer, CEO of WSM, stated that such rules “bring fairness back” to the European economy.

Not seen as retreat from global trade

Despite advocating for local content, the WSM emphasized that this stance should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from global trade. Rather, the association describes it as a strategic measure to address market distortions and maintain Europe’s innovation capacity and value chains while ensuring competitiveness on the global stage.

Local content proponents argue that, with properly designed and coordinated policies at the EU level, Europe can preserve industrial know-how and attract investment, balancing open markets with safeguards that prevent unfair competitive pressure.


