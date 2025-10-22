WV Stahl: German steel industry faces prolonged stagnation despite global rebound

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has stated that Germany continues to lag behind among industrialized countries, citing the short-term forecast by the World Steel Association (worldsteel). According to worldsteel, global steel demand is projected to hover around 1.8 billion mt in 2025 with only a slight uptick of about 1.3 percent expected in 2026, while in Germany demand in 2025 is forecast to rise only slightly by 1.5 percent to 27 million mt, with a further increase of 4.6 percent to 28 million mt in 2026.

German steel market remains under significant pressure

The German steel market is under significant pressure from weak demand in steel-using sectors, global steel overcapacity and rising import pressure. Demand remains at historically low levels largely due to weak consumption in key sectors such as automotive, machinery, and plant engineering. The WV Stahl calls this a warning signal, pointing to global overcapacity, a sharp rise in EU steel imports, and structural trade deficits along the steel value chain.

WV Stahl calls for urgent steps to support Germany’s steel sector

WV Stahl emphasizes that, without immediate demand-boosting measures, a turnaround in domestic steel demand cannot be expected. The association notes that the future infrastructure and climate-funding initiative may only take effect from 2027, and calls for urgent steps now.

Key recommendations include an effective trade-protection instrument, competitive electricity prices for energy-intensive industry, and procurement legislation favoring “Made in Germany” and EU materials.